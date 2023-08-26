Home

Porsche Launches 911 S/T Supercar In India With Limited Units, Details Inside

The Porsche 911 S/T comes with a special Heritage Design package in a special blue metallic color reminiscent of the 1960s 911 S.

This is the most expensive model of the company in the Indian market. (Image: Porsche)

Porsche 911 S/T Supercar: German automaker Porsche has launched the 911 S/T in the Indian market. The company claims that the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 3.7 seconds. In India, this supercar will compete with Lamborghini’s Huracan EVO.

The car was recently unveiled on the occasion of the company’s anniversary. The new Porsche 911 S/T has been priced at Rs 4.26 crore (ex-showroom). This is the most expensive model of the company in the Indian market. Only 1,963 units of the Porsche 911 S/T will be sold.

Porsche 911 S/T: Exterior Design

The Porsche 911 S/T is based on the company’s own GT3 RS and gets elements of GT Touring in its design language. The front of the car gets a large air intake with a gurney flap. The lightweight glass magnesium multispoke alloy wheels add to the sporty look of the car. Gurney is seen with a flap in the rear.

The Porsche 911 S/T comes with a special Heritage Design package in a special blue metallic color reminiscent of the 1960s 911 S. The car is a tribute to the 1969 911 S Race car.

Porsche 911 S/T: Interior Design

Porsche has used carbon fiber plastic in the car to reduce VAT. The 911 S/T has a curb weight of 1380kg, making it the lightest car in the line-up. Its interior shows a glimpse of the GT3 RS. It has a lightweight glass full carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic roll cage. It also gets retro-designed leather seats and a microfiber headliner.

Porsche 911 S/T: Engine, Power, And Top Speed

The Porsche 911 S/T is powered by a 4.0-litre flex-six-cylinder petrol engine which generates 525 hp power and 465 Nm torque. The engine is tuned with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is rear-wheel-drive car.

This is the most powerful car from Porsche to come with a manual gearbox. The company claims that it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 300 kmph. This engine is also found in the Porsche GT3 RS, but it gets a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Porsche SUV Assembling Plant In India

A few days back the German car maker announced that it may soon set up a plant in India to assemble its cars. According to the report of Economics Times, the company has taken this decision in view of the response Cayenne is getting. Porsche launched the facelifted versions of the Cayenne SUV and Cayenne Coupe in July.

Porsche Wants To Make A Place In Indian Market

A senior Porsche official said that the company wants to make its place in the Indian automobile market. So they are thinking of assembling the car instead of importing it directly. This will give tax benefits to assembling the SUV in India and help in keeping the cost of the car low.

Porsche’s Sales In India Increased By 64% In 2022

In the year 2022, there was a 64% increase in the company’s sales in India. The company sold 779 cars in India this year, of which the Cayenne accounted for 390. Porsche is currently manufacturing its cars in Germany and Slovakia. In India, its models like Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera are sold between the price range of Rs 88 lakh to Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche Recently Launched Two SUVs In India

Porsche India launched the facelifted versions of the 2023 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe in India in July. Regarding this SUV, the company claims that it is capable of achieving 0 to 100 speeds in just 6 seconds. The top speed of the car is 248 Kmph.

In the Indian market, it will compete with Range Rover Sport, Audi Q8, and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Earlier, the company had displayed the updated Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe at a private event in front of the Porsche dealership network.

