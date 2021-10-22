New Delhi: Rafael Nadal today took the delivery of a brand-new customised Kia EV6 GT-Line crossover at an event organised at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Mallorca. The Spanish tennis legend is Kia’s global brand ambassador. The event followed the European launch of the Kia EV6 crossover.Also Read - Apple iPhone Maker Foxconn Unveils 3 Electric Vehicles

The event took place in a tennis court, dubbed the ‘EV6 Court’. Its lighting system was electrically powered by a customised Kia EV6 GT-Line. The first dedicated electrified crossover vehicle by Kia boasts an advanced V2L (vehicle-to-load) function and serves as a portable, self-generating power supply. Also Read - Rafael Nadal Becomes 'Adopted Son' of Flood-Ravaged Spanish Town

According to Kia, Nadal will use the Kia EV6 crossover for his personal mobility in Mallorca as well as at major tennis tournaments, including the 2022 Australian Open. He has also expressed his interest to convert all vehicles used at the Rafa Nadal Academy and Rafa Nadal Foundation to EVs (electric vehicles) by 2022. Also Read - Tata Motors Reaches 10,000 EV Sales Milestone: Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Xpres-T EV In Current Portfolio

“My job naturally requires a lot of travel, and my lifestyle is not fully sustainable. But I’m determined to make the necessary changes where I can, starting with my personal use of the EV6 crossover in Mallorca and beyond,” Nadal said.

“I feel lucky to have the support of Kia and the new EV6 that will help drive my commitment. I would like to encourage others to join me in driving these kinds of vehicles wherever possible,” he added.

“We at Kia strongly believe in our ethos that movement inspires ideas. The EV6 is the model that embodies this new brand ethos of ours, and we feel privileged to have Rafa on our team as our global brand ambassador for the past 15 years,” said Artur Martins, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience Division.