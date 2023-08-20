Home

Rahul Gandhi Seen Riding KTM 390 Adventure To Ladakh: Check Price Of The Bike, Specifications And More

Rahul Gandhi's was seen riding a KTM 390 Adventure from Leh to Pangong Lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi shared several pictures of his motorcycle expedition from Leh to Pangong. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went on a motorcycle ride from Leh to Pangong Lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh. He had shared several pictures of his motorcycle expedition from Leh to Pangong on his Instagram account with the caption, “On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Rahul Gandhi reportedly covered more than 130 km on the motorcycle. He is currently on a tour of Ladakh — his first since the region was made a Union territory after being carved out of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 — and is likely to visit Kargil next week. Rahul Gandhi’s was seen riding a KTM 390 Adventure – which cost over Rs 3 lakhs.

KTM 30 Adventure: Features And Specifications

The KTM 390 Adventure’s windshield has an efficient deflector. It can also be mounted in a lower or higher position to suit the rider’s size or needs.

The shape of its fuel tank offers key ergonomics with a narrow knee area that provides great control. With a 14.5 Litre capacity, it is set for over 400 kms of non-stop exploration.

The bike has fully adjustable, open-cartridge WP APEX USD forks.

With heavy-duty spoke wheels, KTM 390 Adventure is built to cover long distances with a comfortable sitting arrangement.

Similar to the race-proven frame of the KTM 450 Rally, the bike features and ultra-lightweight yet extremely stable trellis frame. It exceeds requirements for stability and controllability.

The removable, steel trellis subframe is developed to be compact and lightweight but strong enough to carry a passenger and luggage while negotiating the tough conditions that can be expected during adventure riding.

It has rocket through corners with the world-class chassis, paired with a lightweight split-steels trellis frame on the KTM 390. Weight is close to the center of gravity, maximising this true apex predator’s maneuverability and precision.

