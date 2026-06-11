Rahveer Scheme: Modi government and Rapido join hands to mobilise India’s largest captain community | All you need to know

The collaboration was formally announced in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, senior officials from the Ministry, and Aravind Sanja, Co-founder Rapido.

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Modi government and Rapido join hands to mobilise India's largest captain community

New Delhi: In a significant development, Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido), on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to enable nationwide awareness and citizen participation for the Government of India’s Rahveer Scheme, a flagship initiative to promote timely assistance to road accident victims during the Golden Hour.

The collaboration was formally announced in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, senior officials from the Ministry, and Aravind Sanja, Co-founder Rapido.

Road safety is a shared responsibility, says Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at the event, Nitin Gadkari said, “Road safety is a shared responsibility and citizen participation is critical to reducing fatalities on our roads. Through the Rahveer Scheme, we seek to encourage individuals to assist accident victims without hesitation and help save lives during the Golden Hour. I appreciate Rapido for leveraging its extensive captain community and technology platform to support this important national initiative and help take this message to citizens across the country.”

“We are proud to support the Rahveer Scheme,” says Rapido

Commenting on the collaboration, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said: “Every day, millions of Indians interact with Rapido Captains across cities and towns. This gives us a unique opportunity to contribute beyond mobility and help build awareness around issues of national importance. Through our partnership with MoRTH, we are proud to support the Rahveer Scheme and encourage greater citizen participation in road safety. The overwhelming response from our captain community and the Guinness World Record achievement reflects a shared commitment towards creating safer roads and fostering a culture of responsible action during emergencies.”

Here are some of the key details:

Rapido will leverage its technology platform, extensive reach across 400+ cities as part of the initiative

India’s largest mobility captain community to drive awareness around the Rahveer Scheme through a combination of digital engagement, in-app education, social media campaigns and on-ground outreach initiatives.

Over 4 lakh Rapido Captains from across the country collectively took the Rahveer Pledge through the Rapido platform

This has created a Guinness World Record and demonstrating their commitment towards promoting road safety, responsible citizenship and timely support for accident victims.

Rapido’s awareness efforts will include a series of digital and on-ground activations, including in-app engagement, educational content, captain outreach programmes and visibility initiatives across key markets.

The company will also integrate road safety messaging across multiple consumer and captain touchpoints to help drive sustained awareness around the Rahveer Scheme.

The Rahveer Scheme is designed to encourage citizens to come forward and assist road accident victims during the critical Golden Hour, when immediate intervention can significantly improve the chances of survival and recovery. Through this partnership, Rapido aims to help amplify awareness about the scheme amongst millions of citizens, commuters and captains across India.