Tata Motors launches 17 new trucks, focuses on higher payload, strong safety and better mileage

Tata Motors has launched 17 next-generation trucks in India, featuring advanced safety technologies, new Azura series models, and a wide electric truck range aimed at efficiency, sustainability and profitability.

Manufactured by Tata Motors and Tata Electronix Limited today launched 17 next-generation trucks. The trucks are aimed at creating a new benchmark in performance, safety and electrification for commercial vehicles in India. This lineup includes light-duty trucks meant for urban logistics operations and heavy-duty ones built for long-haul commercial activity.

Full Truck Range Launched

Comprising 7 to 55 tonnes commercial truck configurations the fresh portfolio underlines Tata Motors’ belief that it can cater to the requirements of businesses such as e-commerce, FMCG deliveries, construction, mining operations and intercity trucking.

Featuring an all-new Azura lineup tailored for the ILCMV segment, Tata Motors claims these vehicles offer superior performance, uptime and driving comfort to businesses which increasingly expect more from trucks in terms of productivity and OPEX.

Updating existing product buckets, Tata Motors also refreshed its Prima, Signa and Ultra trucks.

Commercial Trucks With Integrated Safety Features

Tata Motors is committed to ensuring the safety of its vehicles in line with business owners’ expectations. To this extent, Tata Motors claims that these newly launched trucks meet crash safety standards as per ECE R29-03 regulations, Europe’s Global safety benchmarks.

These trucks feature cabins which are reinforced for full frontal, side-impact and roll-over protection. From adaptive cruise control to lane departure warning and collision mitigation systems – up to 23 India-specific active advanced safety technologies have been bundled into these trucks to make driving and navigating difficult roads less stressful.

Integrating connectivity technologies like Fleet Edge, Tata Motors hopes businesses using its trucks can stay on top of things by monitoring vehicle performance in real-time while also increasing uptime.

Driving Electric Adoption With Tata Trucks.ev

Showcasing what is claimed to be India’s largest electric truck portfolio today under Tata Trucks.ev, Tata Motors says it wants businesses to go green with commercial trucks too.

Built using Tata Motors’ I-MOEV intelligent modular EV platform these light- to heavy-duty electric trucks and tippers offer sustainable transportation for businesses which typically use their trucks for applications such as urban deliveries and logistics activities at warehouses.

Through electric trucks, Tata Motors aims to enable business owners looking to slash OPEX with zero-emission vehicles.

About the Launch

On the company’s efforts, Mr Girish Wagh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Tata Motors Ltd. said “With today’s launch, we continue our journey of strengthening our leadership position in the Commercial Vehicles market by introducing innovative and technologically advanced trucks that provide our customers benefits across the board.”

Wagh added that Tata Motors trucks now offer “improved payload capacities” better fuel efficiency, advanced safety features and smart driving technologies to help businesses meet tomorrow’s demands while keeping their margins intact.

