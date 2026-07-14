Renault Duster adventure edition launched in India: Price, features & what’s new

Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets exclusive adventure-themed styling, while features, turbo-petrol engines and transmissions remain unchanged.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/car-and-bike/renault-duster-adventure-edition-launched-in-india-price-features-whats-new-8473403/ Copy

Renault India has introduced the Renault Duster Adventure Edition in the Indian market with introductory prices starting at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition has been launched as a cosmetic update to the standard Duster and is based on the SUV’s long-standing association with adventure-oriented driving. It will be available in three variants powered by turbo-petrol engine options paired with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The Adventure Edition was unveiled on Bastille Day in the presence of H.E. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India and Stéphane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India.

Renault Duster Adventure Edition Price

Renault has introduced the special edition with an all-India ex-showroom pricing structure across three variants.

Variant Price (Ex-showroom)

Adventure Turbo TCe 100 MT ₹12.99 lakh

Adventure Turbo TCe 160 MT ₹13.99 lakh

Adventure Turbo TCe 160 DCT ₹15.39 lakh

Exterior Updates

The Adventure Edition does not introduce any mechanical changes but receives several cosmetic additions to distinguish it from the regular Duster.

One of the key visual highlights is the Adventure-themed body decals featuring topographical contour lines along with the geographical coordinates of Leh. According to Renault, these graphics reference the high-altitude terrain where the Duster underwent testing and has often been associated with long-distance road trips.

Apart from the decals, the SUV also gets Adventure-specific embellishers and exclusive Adventure floor mats giving the cabin and exterior a distinct appearance compared to the standard model.

Features

The Renault Duster Adventure Edition continues with the same equipment list available on the higher trims of the SUV.

Key features include:

* Full LED headlamps

* Electric panoramic sunroof

* Electrically powered tailgate

* Connected car technology through the My Renault app

* Automatic dual-zone climate control

* 10.1-inch OpenR Link infotainment system

* 17-inch Ocean alloy wheels

These features remain unchanged mechanically with the Adventure Edition primarily focusing on visual differentiation.

Engine and Transmission Options

The Adventure Edition is available with three turbo-petrol powertrain configurations.

The entry-level version is powered by the Turbo TCe 100 engine paired with a manual transmission. Buyers looking for higher performance can opt for the Turbo TCe 160 engine, which is offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a dual-clutch automatic (DCT) transmission.

No changes have been announced to the engine specifications, suspension setup or drivetrain compared to the corresponding standard Duster variants.

With the launch of the Adventure Edition, Renault has expanded the Duster lineup by adding a factory-fitted cosmetic package aimed at buyers looking for a differentiated appearance. The update focuses on styling enhancements while retaining the existing feature list, powertrain options and overall mechanical package of the standard SUV.

The Renault Duster Adventure Edition is now available across Renault dealerships in India with prices ranging from ₹12.99 lakh to ₹15.39 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the chosen engine and transmission combination.