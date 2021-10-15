New Delhi: Renault is providing offers up to Rs 2.50 lakh on the Duster mid-size SUV in October 2021. The ageing Renault Duster rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Nissan Kicks.Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun: Don't Want to Buy It? So Lease It

The Renault Duster has benefits up to Rs 1.30 lakh (exchange benefit of Rs 50,000, cash discount of Rs 50,000 and corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000) in October 2021. During this month, there are special loyalty benefits of as much as Rs 1.10 lakh. Also available is an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under R.E.Li.V.E scrappage program.

The Renault Duster comes with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 106PS of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed MT. Also on offer is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol mill that belts out 156PS of maximum power and 254Nm of peak torque. This mill can be had either with a 6-speed MT or a CVT automatic.

So far as features are concerned, the Renault Duster is equipped with a tri-winged chrome grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, you get features like a 7-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, multifunction steering wheel with audio and voice controls, Ice Blue graphic instrument panel with MID, and height-adjustable driver seat.

Following are the variant-wise Renault Duster prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).