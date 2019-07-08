New Delhi: French auto major Renault on Monday launched an updated version of its popular SUV Duster in India. The price of the new Duster starts from Rs 8 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

“Duster plays a pivotal role in our product portfolio and has the widest offering in the segment, enabling us to cater to evolving customer needs. We are confident that the new Duster will resonate well with discerning Indian customers,” said the Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle.

Be audacious, be daring, just don't be boring. Dare to push all limits in the #NewRenaultDUSTER. #NowEvenBOLDER Know more: https://t.co/IVCIbpfpTB pic.twitter.com/uOq1UmVagX — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) July 6, 2019

This SUV comes with 25 brand new features and technology enhancements, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto infotainment with voice recognition and EcoGuide. It is also equipped with safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist, according to an official statement by Renaut India. The CEO of the company Mamillapalle further said that the company has a clear goal of growing the Renault brand in India.

The legend takes on a new avatar. The #NewRenaultDUSTER comes with superior SUV capabilities and enhanced features to turn every drive into a new adventure. #NowEvenBOLDER pic.twitter.com/vae7cJI16v — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) July 8, 2019

He added, “Towards this, we are strategically strengthening our product range, expanding our network reach and initiating pioneering measures to ensure customer delight.”

There are two variants of this model, one with engine options of 1.5-litre petrol and the other with the capacity to carry 1.5-litre diesel. Notably, the petrol version of the SUV model has an option for automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

The diesel variant, on the other hand, has an automated manual transmission option, added Renault India. The price of the Petrol CVT is pegged at Rs 9,99,990 and that of the diesel variant is pegged at Rs 12,49,990, stated a report.