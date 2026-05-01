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Renault India Sales Rise to 5,413 Units in April 2026 — Details Inside

Renault India Sales Rise to 5,413 Units in April 2026 — Details Inside

Renault India April 2026 sales: 5,413 units (+108% YoY). Growth led by Triber, Kiger & new Duster dispatches.

Renault India reported its domestic wholesale sales for April 2026 recording a year-on-year increase in volumes compared to the same period last year.

April 2026 Sales

The company registered total domestic wholesales of 5,413 units in April 2026. This is an increase from 2,602 units recorded in April 2025 reflecting a growth of 108% year-on-year. The figures indicate a rise in dispatches to dealerships at the start of the financial year.

The April performance follows a period of continued growth observed over recent quarters. The company has reported sustained increases in volumes since late 2025 indicating a consistent upward trend in monthly wholesale numbers.

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Products

Changes in the product portfolio have coincided with this growth phase. The introduction of the updated Renault Triber and Renault Kiger in September 2025 was followed by continued availability in the market through early 2026.

In addition, the Renault Duster was introduced to the market with deliveries commencing in the latter part of April 2026. Initial dispatches of the model contributed to overall monthly volumes.

April marks the beginning of a new financial year in India’s automotive industry and wholesale dispatches during this period are typically influenced by inventory planning, dealer requirements and product availability.

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