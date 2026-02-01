Home

Car And Bike

Renault India Starts 2026 with Double-Digit Growth: Whats Driving It?

Renault India Starts 2026 with Double-Digit Growth: What’s Driving It?

Renault India posted 33.6% YoY growth in Jan 2026 with 3,715 units sold. Strong Kiger and Triber demand helped, while new-gen Duster was unveiled with petrol and hybrid options.

Renault India reported total wholesale sales of 3,715 units in January 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6% compared to 2,780 units sold in January 2025.

The company said sales were supported by demand for the Kiger and Triber following their recent updates. Combined sales of the two models grew 45.3% year-on-year during the month. Renault India stated that consumer demand trends have remained steady since the second half of 2025.

On January 26, 2026, Renault unveiled the new-generation Duster in India. The model marks the first product introduction under Renault’s International Gameplan 2027 for the Indian market. The company stated that around 90% of the vehicle’s components and features have been developed specifically for India.

The SUV will be offered with three powertrain options: a Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine, a Turbo TCe 100 petrol engine, and a Hybrid E-Tech 160 powertrain combining a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kWh battery.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Renault India has not announced pricing or launch timelines for the new-generation Duster at this stage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.