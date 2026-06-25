Renault Kiger gets 4 new variants, Here’s everything that changed

Renault has expanded the Kiger lineup with new Evolution+ and Turbo variants. Turbo range now starts at ₹7.89 lakh, while Evolution+ starts at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Renault India has expanded the variant portfolio of the Kiger compact SUV with the introduction of four new variants across its Naturally Aspirated and Turbo petrol engine line-ups. The update is aimed at broadening customer choice in the entry B-SUV segment while making certain features and powertrain options available at lower price points.

As part of the revision, Renault has introduced a new Evolution+ variant which is now available with the Naturally Aspirated manual, Naturally Aspirated AMT and Turbo manual powertrains. The company has also added a manual transmission option to the Techno Turbo variant.

With these additions, the Kiger Turbo range now starts at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) while the newly introduced Evolution+ variant in the Naturally Aspirated range starts at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Evolution+ Variant Added

The newly introduced Evolution+ grade has been positioned between the existing Evolution and Techno variants. Renault says the variant has been designed to bridge the gap between entry-level and higher-spec trims by including a number of features that were previously available in more expensive versions.

Key features introduced with the Evolution+ variant include:

* Smart Access Card

* Push Button Start/Stop

* Driver Seat Height Adjustment

* Automatic Climate Control

* Wireless Smartphone Replication

* Light Embossed Fabric Upholstery

The variant is available across both Naturally Aspirated and Turbo petrol powertrains.

Turbo Range Expanded

Renault has also expanded the availability of its 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Previously offered in three variants, the turbocharged engine is now available in five variants following the introduction of the Evolution+ Turbo MT and Techno Turbo MT.

The addition of a manual transmission to the Techno Turbo variant provides customers with another option within the turbocharged range which was previously more limited.

The Kiger Turbo continues to be offered with a 100 PS petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an X-Tronic CVT automatic gearbox depending on the variant.

Naturally Aspirated Line-up Also Grows

Alongside the turbo range expansion, Renault has increased the number of Naturally Aspirated Kiger variants from six to eight.

The move provides a wider spread across different price points and transmission options allowing buyers to choose from manual and AMT configurations depending on their requirements and budget.

The Naturally Aspirated range continues to be powered by Renault’s 1.0-litre petrol engine and is offered across multiple trim levels including Authentic, Evolution, Evolution+, Techno and Emotion.

Renault Kiger: Key Specifications

The Renault Kiger remains one of the compact SUVs in the sub-four-metre segment and continues with its existing mechanical package.

Some of the key specifications and features include:

* 1.0-litre Naturally Aspirated petrol engine

* 1.0-litre Turbocharged petrol engine producing 100 PS

* 5-speed manual transmission

* Easy-R AMT transmission

* X-Tronic CVT automatic transmission with D-Step technology

* 205 mm ground clearance

* 405-litre boot capacity

* 29-litre cabin storage capacity

* Functional roof rails with 50 kg load-carrying capacity

According to Renault, the Kiger also offers 222 mm of rear knee room and a front couple distance of 710 mm.

The updates come at a time when competition in the compact SUV segment remains strong with manufacturers continuing to expand variant choices and feature offerings across different price brackets.

With the addition of new variants and broader availability of turbocharged powertrains, the Renault Kiger line-up now offers a wider range of configurations spanning both Naturally Aspirated and Turbo petrol engine options.