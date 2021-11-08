New Delhi: Renault delivered 3,000 units of the Kiger, Triber and Kwid during the Dhanteras-Diwali period. The Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 5,64,030 and Rs 10,09,030 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Renault Triber is available in the price range of Rs 5,54,000 and Rs 8,02,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Renault Kwid sits in the price bracket of Rs 4,11,500 to Rs 5,56,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi).Also Read - 6 Injured, Couple Critical as Half A Dozen Vehicles Pile-up on Eastern Peripheral Highway Due to Thick Smog

“With the start of the festive season we are witnessing positive customer sentiment. It is very motivating to see an overwhelming response to our products, especially the AMT and the CVT variants that are becoming a popular choice across segments. Together with the metro cities, Renault also has a robust strategy to enhance its presence in rural markets, which offers significant growth potential. We expect to continue the momentum in the remaining year as well and look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Oozes Oomph in Pink Anarkali Worth Rs 70K - A Yay or A Nay?

The Renault Kiger has two engine options — 1.0-litre petrol (72PS of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque) and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (100PS of maximum power and 160Nm of peak torque). The 1.0-litre petrol unit can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed CVT automatic. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Performs Diwali Puja With Nick Jonas, Fans 'Feel Proud' For Keeping Traditions Alive in LA

The Renault Triber employs a 1.0-litre petrol engine (72PS of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque), which comes mated to a 5-speed MT. There is an option for a 5-speed AMT as well. The Renault Kwid gets two engine options — 0.8-litre petrol (54PS of maximum power and 72Nm of peak torque) and 1.0-litre petrol (68PS of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque). The 0.8-litre petrol unit comes mated to a 5-speed MT, while the 1.0-litre petrol unit can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

Renault recently launched the Kiger RXT(O) and the 2021 Kwid in India. Apart from bolstering its product portfolio, the automaker is increasing its network in the country as well. At present, Renault has more than 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints in India, including 250+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.