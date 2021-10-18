New Delhi: Renault today announced that its sub-4metre compact SUV, the Kiger, has an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.5kmpl. The figure is for the Renault Kiger powered by a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 5-speed MT. According to the automaker, the mileage of 20.5kmpl is best in the segment.Also Read - Mahindra Thar To Kia Sonet: 10 Cars With Most Waiting Period

For the uninitiated, the Renault Kiger, which was launched in India in February 2021, has two engine options — 3-cylinder Energy 1.0-litre NA petrol (72PS of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque) and 3-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (100PS of maximum power and 160Nm of peak torque). The NA petrol unit can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, while the turbocharged petrol unit can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed CVT automatic. Also Read - 2021 Renault Kwid Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 4.06 Lakh

As mentioned earlier, the ARAI-certified mileage of 20.5kmpl is for the Renault Kiger with a turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT. Renault claims that this engine offers the latest technological innovations already featured on the Renault Clio and the Renault Captur, which are on sale in Europe. Also Read - Renault Kiger Concept Version Unveiled, Likely to be Launched in India in Early 2021

The Renault Kiger is available in five variants — RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT(O) and RXZ. Following are the Renault Kiger prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

RXE 1.0L ENERGY MT – Rs 5,64,030

RXL 1.0L ENERGY MT – Rs 6,54,030

RXT 1.0L ENERGY MT – Rs 7,02,030

RXL 1.0L ENERGY AMT – Rs 7,04,030

RXT 1.0L ENERGY MT DT – Rs 7,22,030

RXT(O) 1.0L ENERGY MT – Rs 7,37,030

RXT 1.0L ENERGY AMT – Rs 7,52,030

RXT(O) 1.0L ENERGY MT DT – Rs 7,57,030

RXT 1.0L ENERGY AMT DT – Rs 7,72,030

RXT(O) 1.0L ENERGY AMT – Rs 7,87,030

RXZ 1.0L ENERGY MT – Rs 7,91,030

RXT(O) 1.0L ENERGY AMT DT – Rs 8,07,030

RXZ 1.0L ENERGY MT DT – Rs 8,11,030

RXZ 1.0L ENERGY AMT – Rs 8,41,030

RXZ 1.0L ENERGY AMT DT – Rs 8,61,030

RXT 1.0L TURBO MT – Rs 8,12,030

RXT 1.0L TURBO MT DT – Rs 8,32,030

RXT 1.0L TURBO CVT – Rs 9,00,030

RXZ 1.0L TURBO MT – Rs 9,01,030

RXT 1.0L TURBO CVT DT – Rs 9,20,030

RXZ 1.0L TURBO MT DT – Rs 9,21,030

RXZ 1.0L TURBO CVT – Rs 9,89,030

RXZ 1.0L TURBO CVT DT – Rs 10,09,030

(DT – Dual Tone)

At present, the Renault Kiger is also being exported to South Africa and SAARC region from India. Renault is planning to soon expand the Kiger exports to many international markets, including Indonesia and other parts of Africa.