Home

Car And Bike

Revolt Motors Reopens Booking for RV400 Electric Bike; Check How to Book, Price and Other Details

Revolt Motors Reopens Booking for RV400 Electric Bike; Check How to Book, Price and Other Details

Revolt RV400 electric bikes can be booked online through the company's official website revoltmotors.com.

New Delhi: Revolt Motors that was recently fully acquired by RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd has re-opened the bookings for its electric bikes. The company has stated that it has invested heavily in the supply chain since its acquisition and ramped up the production capacity at its manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana.

Also Read:

The booking amount for the electric bikes is Rs 2,499 and customers are slated to get their deliveries before March 31 this year.

You may like to read

How to Book Revolt RV400 electric bike

Revolt RV400 electric bikes can be booked online through the company’s official website revoltmotors.com.

The wait is almost over! ⌛ These lovelies are ready to be delivered. Book your new & advanced RV400 on Wednesday, 22nd Feb! 🏍️#JoinTheRevolt #RideTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/oVo4RPQ39C — Revolt Motors (@RevoltMotorsIN) February 21, 2023

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RV400 ELECTRIC BIKE

The RV400 electric bike gets a 3 kWh battery linked with a 5 kW (peak power) motor.

The bike has a top speed of 85 km/h and a claimed range of 120 km.

It gets three ride modes – eco, sport and power.

The RV 400 has a slim and futuristic design with an LED headlight.

Enough storage space near the tank area and speakers near the rider footpeg for faux exhaust sound.

The RV 400 is also equipped with a single-piece seat and gets a slightly forward set stance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.