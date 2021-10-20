New Delhi: At a time when petrol price is skyrocketing, owning a fuel-efficient ICE-powered two-wheeler is an absolute boon. However, if you don’t have one, we suggest you not to buy it either. The future is electric. So, be prudent and buy an electric two-wheeler! The Ola S1, TVS iQube Electric, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X and Simple One are the top five electric two-wheelers you can consider.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hit Record High-Level After Hike; Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Ola S1

Ola Electric recently broke all sorts of record by selling Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro worth more than Rs 1,100 crore in two days. While the Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter will set you back by Rs 1,10,149 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The claimed range on a single full charge is 121km for the Ola S1 and 181km for the Ola S1 Pro. Also Read - Petrol Price in Mumbai, Delhi at Highest-Ever Level; Check Fuel Rates in Your City

TVS iQube Electric

The TVS iQube Electric scooter is available in many cities across the country. It is priced at Rs 1,00,777 (on-road, Delhi). The iQube Electric has a claimed range of 75km on a single full charge in Eco Mode.

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is currently on sale in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The Bajaj Chetak Premium is priced at Rs 1,51,350 (on-road, Bengaluru). The Chetak has a claimed range of 90km on a single full charge in Eco Mode.

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X electric scooter is on sale in many Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of India. It commands a price tag of Rs 1,32,426 (on-road, Delhi). The 450X has a claimed range of 85km on a single full charge in Eco Mode.

Simple One

The Simple One electric scooter has been launched in New Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. The deliveries of the electric scooter are expected to start from 2021-end. The Simple One is priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has a claimed range of 236km on a single full charge.