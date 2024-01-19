Home

Rolls-royce Spectre Debuts In North India; Check Key Specifications Here

In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a historic announcement that would shape the marque’s history forever. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars declared its commitment to electric technology by both announcing Spectre.

फोटो क्रेडिट: rolls-roycemotorcars.com

New Delhi: Spectre, the first fully electric Rolls-Royce, made its debut in North India on 19. It is the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé, ushering in a new era for Rolls-Royce in the region. There has been a strong interest and demand for Spectre worldwide, with an order bank stretching through 2024. Moreover, India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) expected to rise strongly by 58.4% in the next five years

“We are delighted to celebrate the debut of the Rolls-Royce Spectre in North India, the most anticipated model in the history of the Rolls-Royce marque. There is excitement in India as its arrival is well timed to meet the needs of a growing, young, entrepreneurial customer base and continued demand for luxury. With its highly contemporary design and delightful Bespoke interior, combined with true engineering substance and innovation, there can be no doubt that Spectre is a true Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce’s Spectre is an all-electric super-coupé at the pinnacle of the luxury market. I am delighted to have the opportunity to showcase this remarkable motor car in New Delhi and to facilitate a new electric era for the brand.”

Historic Announcement From Rolls-Royce Motor Cars In 2021

In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a historic announcement that would shape the marque’s history forever. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars declared its commitment to electric technology by both announcing Spectre, an all-electric car with first customer deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, and that by the end of 2030, the marque’s entire portfolio would be fully electric. Since this significant moment in the storied history of Rolls-Royce, Spectre has been on a remarkable journey, including completing a highly demanding testing program spanning 2.5 million kilometres. Last October, Spectre was unveiled to the world at the home of Rolls-Royce in West Sussex, England, and response from across the globe has been overwhelmingly positive.

Now, ahead of first client deliveries later this year, Spectre made its North India debut on

19 January in New Delhi. The world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé, on a regional tour, is being shown to clients and media alike, providing a look into Rolls-Royce’s electric future.

Spectre heralds the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the start of the marque’s all-electric era. Spectre represents a promise made, a prophecy kept and a remarkable undertaking. Spectre demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification. By the end of 2030, its entire product portfolio will be fully electric.

The marque has a long-standing connection with electric technologies; in 1900, Rolls-Royce co-founder Charles Rolls prophesied an electric future for the motor car. Having experienced an electric vehicle named the Columbia Electric Carriage, he foresaw the technology’s suitability as a clean, noiseless alternative to the internal combustion engine, provided there was sufficient infrastructure to support it. In 2011, Rolls-Royce showcased a fully electric Experimental Phantom concept named 102EX. This was followed by 103EX, a dramatic design study that anticipated a bold electric future for the marque.

ROLLS-ROYCE SPECTRE: Key Specs

Number of doors/seats 2 doors / 4 seats

Vehicle length 5475 mm

Vehicle width (excl mirrors) 2017 mm

Vehicle width (incl mirrors) 2144 mm

Vehicle height (unladen) 1573 mm

Wheelbase 3210 mm

Turning circle 12.7 m

Kerb weight 2890 kg

DRIVING PERFORMANCE

Power 430kW (584 hp)

Torque 900Nm

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.