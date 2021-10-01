New Delhi: Rolls-Royce has announced its first fully-electric car for the market. Christened as Spectre, the model will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023. The on-road tests of the Rolls-Royce Spectre electric car are expected to start soon.Also Read - Dhanush in Trouble as Madras HC Asks Actor to Pay Rs 30 Lakh in 48 Hours on Rolls Royce Tax Exemption

The Rolls-Royce Spectre electric car will be tested globally for 25 lakh kilometres, a simulation of 400 years of use. The Spectre will be based on Rolls-Royce's spaceframe architecture. Besides, the luxury automaker will convert to a fully-electric brand by 2030.

"… I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing programme for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first – and finest – super-luxury product of its type. This is not a prototype. It's the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023," Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said.

Rolls-Royce has been experimenting with an electric powertrain for quite some time now. In 2011, it revealed 102EX, a fully operational all-electric Phantom. In 2016, fully electric 103EX made its debut.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre electric car will be tested in all four corners of the world, in all conditions and over all terrains. The spaceframe architecture, on which the Rolls-Royce Spectre will be built, also underpins the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Rolls-Royce Ghost.

“With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030. By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products,” Muller-Otvos said.