New Delhi: Royal Enfield has introduced an exclusive range of limited-edition helmets, consisting of 12 designs, to celebrate its 120th anniversary. Royal Enfield started its journey in the year 1901. The 12 designs showcase the company’s legacy and heritage over 12 decades, with each design inspired by a particular decade.Also Read - Royal Enfield One Ride 2021 On September 26, 10th Edition To Be Organised Across 35 Countries

According to Royal Enfield, for each helmet design, there will be 120 helmets only. Now, each helmet will be hand-painted and numbered. For the next six weeks, Royal Enfield will unveil two helmet designs every week, one on Monday and the other on Wednesday with their sale going live on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at 12 noon. Also Read - Royal Enfield Model-Wise Sales In August 2021: Classic 350 At Top, Meteor 350 Performs Well

All the 120 helmets under a design will carry a unique number starting from 001/120 and going on till 120/120. The helmet packaging will also consist of a postcard (actual poster/advertorial artwork) with the story inspiration for that design. Also Read - Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price Increased, Here Is How Much The Cruiser Costs Now

While the open face helmet will be priced at Rs 6,950 per unit, the full-face helmet will cost you Rs 8,450 per unit. The prospective buyers can register to purchase these helmets on Royal Enfield’s official website. The limited-edition helmets have ISI, DOT and ECE certifications. They come with premium internals, leather trims and a sun visor.

Royal Enfield had recently launched the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India. The motorcycle uses an all-new J-series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, EFI engine that develops 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Classic 350 has a claimed mileage of 37kmpl.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome variants. It is priced between Rs 1,84,374 and Rs 2,15,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The classic 350 is being offered in 11 colours — Redditch Sage Green, Redditch Grey, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Grey, Signals Marsh Grey, Signals Desert Sand, Dark Stealth Black, Dark Gunmetal Grey, Chrome Red and Chrome Bronze.