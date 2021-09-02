Royal Enfield has reported a decline of 17.87 per cent in domestic sales to 39,070 units in August 2021. The two-wheeler manufacturer’s domestic sales stood at 47,571 units in the year-ago month. Royal Enfield currently sells the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, in India.Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Variants, Price, Colours, Features, Specifications, Details Here

The exports of Royal Enfield increased by a massive 163.89 per cent to 6,790 units in August 2021. In the same month last year, the company had exported 2,573 units.

The total sales (domestic + exports) of Royal Enfield slipped by 8.54 per cent to 45,860 units in August 2021. The two-wheeler manufacturer had recorded total sales of 50,144 units in August 2020.

On September 1, 2021, Royal Enfield launched the new Classic 350 in India. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in five variants.

Below are the variant-wise 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2021 Classic 350 Redditch – Rs 1,84,374

2021 Classic 350 Halcyon – Rs 1,93,123

2021 Classic 350 Signals – Rs 2,04,367

2021 Classic 350 Dark – Rs 2,11,465

2021 Classic 350 Chrome – Rs 2,15,118

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has 11 colour options.

2021 Classic 350 Redditch – Redditch Sage Green, Redditch Grey

2021 Classic 350 Halcyon – Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Grey

2021 Classic 350 Signals – Signals Marsh Grey, Signals Desert Sand

2021 Classic 350 Dark – Dark Stealth Black, Dark Gunmetal Grey

2021 Classic 350 Chrome – Chrome Red, Chrome Bronze

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 uses a new J series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, EFI engine that produces 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The 2021 Classic 350 sits on a new twin downtube spine frame. It has bigger tyres and brakes than its predecessor.