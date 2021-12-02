New Delhi: Royal Enfield has reported a decline of 24.12 per cent in domestic sales to 44,830 units in November 2021. The company had sold 59,084 motorcycles in the domestic market in the year-ago month. At present, Royal Enfield sells models like the Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 in the Indian market.Also Read - EICMA 2021: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Anniversary Editions Unveiled, India Sale On December 6

The export sales of Royal Enfield increased by 45.25 per cent to 6,824 units in November 2021. In the same month last year, the company had exported 4,698 units.

The total sales (domestic + export) of Royal Enfield fell by 19.01 per cent to 51,654 units in November 2021. The company had registered total sales of 63,782 units in November 2020.

Domestic Sales

November 2021 – 44,830 units

November 2020 – 59,084 units

Growth – 24.12 per cent down

Export Sales

November 2021 – 6,824 units

November 2020 – 4,698 units

Growth – 45.25 per cent up

Total Sales

November 2021 – 51,654 units

November 2020 – 63,782 units

Growth – 19.01 per cent down

Royal Enfield showcased SG650 Concept, Interceptor 650 120th Year Anniversary Edition and Continental GT 650 120th Year Anniversary Edition, among others at the EICMA 2021 in November. The company also commenced operations at its local assembly unit and CKD facility in Thailand during the month.