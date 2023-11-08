Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to be launched in India on THIS Date | Check Key Features Here

Home

Royal Enfield has revealed the launch date for the new Himalayan 450. According to the company, the bike will be launched on November 24 at the Motoverse 2023 in Goa. The upcoming Royal Enfield ADV is its new engine. The latest Himalayan is powered by a Sherpa 450 motor and it is a 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that makes 40bhp at 8,000rpm and 40Nm at 5,500rpm.

There are three variants of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – Base, Pass, and Summit. The base trim comes with a Kaza Brown shade, while the Pass model gets Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue options.

Himalayan 450: Here are some of the few features

It is linked to a six-speed gearbox and gets a slip-and-assist clutch for added convenience.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 also gets a slew of features like all LED illumination

The bike will also have four-inch TFT with navigation via Google Maps, smartphone connectivity for media controls, notifications for SMS and calls, and more.

The list also comprises ride-by-wire, switchable ABS, and an integrated taillight with turn signals.

The Himalayan 450’s hardware includes 43mm USD front forks and an offset monoshock, while braking duties are done by a 320mm front and 230mm rear disc.

These are linked to a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel with tubed tyres.

Royal Enfield, is looking to homologate cross-spoke wheels for tubeless tyres, too, for India as well.

