New Delhi: After Meteor 350, Royal Enfield has increased the price of the Himalayan as well. Earlier priced between Rs 2,05,784 and Rs 2,13,273, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is now available in the price range of Rs 2,10,373 to Rs 2,17,862. All the prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Price Increase: Automaker Hikes Prices of Select Models

This is the second price hike for the updated Royal Enfield Himalayan since it was launched in India in February 2021. The maiden price hike of up to Rs 4,617 came in July 2021. This time around, the adventure-tourer’s price has risen by Rs 4,589 across the entire range. Also Read - Kia Seltos, Sonet Prices Increased: Here Is How Much More You Will Now Have To Pay For The SUVs

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is offered in six colour options — Mirage Silver, Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, Rock Red, Granite Black and Pine Green. Below are the new Himalayan prices. Also Read - Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650: Domestic Sales Fall 18 Per Cent in August 2021

Himalayan Mirage Silver – Rs 2,10,373 – Increase of Rs 4,589

Himalayan Gravel Grey – Rs 2,10,373 – Increase of Rs 4,589

Himalayan Lake Blue – Rs 2,14,118 – Increase of Rs 4,589

Himalayan Rock Red – Rs 2,14,118 – Increase of Rs 4,589

Himalayan Granite Black – Rs 2,17,862 – Increase of Rs 4,589

Himalayan Pine Green – Rs 2,17,862 – Increase of Rs 4,589

The Royal Enfield Himalayan employs a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, electronic fuel-injected engine that belts out 24.3bhp of maximum power and 32Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The adventure-tourer sits on a half-duplex split cradle frame. At the front, it has telescopic suspension with 41mm forks, 21-inch wheel and 300mm disc. The rear has a monoshock, 17-inch wheel and 240mm disc. The motorcycle comes with a standard switchable dual-channel ABS having rear-wheel ABS control deactivation.

Royal Enfield currently sells the Bullet, 2021 Classic 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 in India.