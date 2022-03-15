Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Launch: The much-awaited Royal Enfield Scram 411 will finally be launched in India today (March 15) after months of testing. The launch of the latest “affordable” scrambler was earlier scheduled for February, however, the event was pushed to March due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to give a tough competition to the recently launched Yezdi Scrambler and Adventure.Also Read - Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Decline Again. Complete Details Inside

Features of Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411

The new RE Scram 411 continues to sport a retro theme and is based on the Himalayan adventure tourer motorcycle, but it will come with a different set of equipment when compared to the Himalayan. The Scram 411 is expected to be based on the same chassis as the Himalayan, and will also have a lot of similarities to the Himalayan in terms of engine and platform. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to have 19-inch wheels when compared to the 21-inch wheels on Himalayan. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will have a ground clearance of 200 mm, while the Himalayan has a ground clearance of 220 mm.

Royal Enfield will offer the Scram 411 with an analogue speedometer, along with a tripper navigation system. The bike will have a gear-position indicator, as well as a side stand engine cut-off. The braking setup on the Scram is expected to consist of disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The Scram 411 is expected to make use of the same 411cc two-valve SOHC air-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 24.3PS of power and 32Nm of torque as the Himalayan. However, Royal Enfield could slightly alter the tune of the powertrain to suit its character better. The motor is expected to be mated to a 5-speed transmission. Price of Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411