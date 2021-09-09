New Delhi: After launching the 2021 Classic 350, Royal Enfield has increased the price of the Meteor 350 by as much as Rs 6,431. The two-wheeler manufacturer had hiked the price of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 back in July 2021 as well. While the cruiser was earlier priced between Rs 1,92,109 and Rs 2,09,920, it is now available in the price range of Rs 1,98,537 to Rs 2,16,351.Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Technical Specifications Explained: Classic REborn With A New Heart

Royal Enfield offers the Meteor 350 in three variants — Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Below are the variant-wise new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 prices. Also Read - Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom Launched With H'ness CB350, Here Is How It Will Benefit You

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball

Fireball Red – Rs 1,98,537 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Fireball Yellow – Rs 1,98,537 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Fireball Black Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Fireball Grey Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Fireball White Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Fireball Green Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Fireball Brown Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar

Stellar Blue – Rs 2,04,527 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Stellar Red – Rs 2,04,527 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Stellar Black – Rs 2,04,527 – Increase of Rs 6,428

Stellar Pure Black Custom – Rs 2,06,364 – Increase of Rs 6,429

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova

Supernova Brown – Rs 2,14,513 – Increase of Rs 6,429

Supernova Blue – Rs 2,14,513 – Increase of Rs 6,429

Supernova Silver Custom – Rs 2,16,351 – Increase of Rs 6,431

Supernova Beige Custom – Rs 2,16,351 – Increase of Rs 6,431

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi) Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Complete List of Official Accessories Out, Details Here

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 employs the same engine as the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. It is a new J-series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil-cooled, EFI engine that puts out 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.