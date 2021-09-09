New Delhi: After launching the 2021 Classic 350, Royal Enfield has increased the price of the Meteor 350 by as much as Rs 6,431. The two-wheeler manufacturer had hiked the price of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 back in July 2021 as well. While the cruiser was earlier priced between Rs 1,92,109 and Rs 2,09,920, it is now available in the price range of Rs 1,98,537 to Rs 2,16,351.Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Technical Specifications Explained: Classic REborn With A New Heart
Royal Enfield offers the Meteor 350 in three variants — Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Below are the variant-wise new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 prices. Also Read - Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom Launched With H'ness CB350, Here Is How It Will Benefit You
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball
- Fireball Red – Rs 1,98,537 – Increase of Rs 6,428
- Fireball Yellow – Rs 1,98,537 – Increase of Rs 6,428
- Fireball Black Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428
- Fireball Grey Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428
- Fireball White Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428
- Fireball Green Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428
- Fireball Brown Custom – Rs 2,00,374 – Increase of Rs 6,428
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar
- Stellar Blue – Rs 2,04,527 – Increase of Rs 6,428
- Stellar Red – Rs 2,04,527 – Increase of Rs 6,428
- Stellar Black – Rs 2,04,527 – Increase of Rs 6,428
- Stellar Pure Black Custom – Rs 2,06,364 – Increase of Rs 6,429
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova
- Supernova Brown – Rs 2,14,513 – Increase of Rs 6,429
- Supernova Blue – Rs 2,14,513 – Increase of Rs 6,429
- Supernova Silver Custom – Rs 2,16,351 – Increase of Rs 6,431
- Supernova Beige Custom – Rs 2,16,351 – Increase of Rs 6,431
(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi) Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Complete List of Official Accessories Out, Details Here
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 employs the same engine as the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. It is a new J-series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil-cooled, EFI engine that puts out 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.