New Delhi: Royal Enfield will organise the 10th edition of its global ride — Royal Enfield One Ride — on September 26, 2021. The marquee event will be held across 35 countries, including India, Argentina, Spain, Mexico, UK, France, Uruguay, Indonesia, Australia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Brazil, France, Italy, UAE and Germany, with a focus on 'Responsible Travel'.

According to Royal Enfield, the Royal Enfield One Ride 2021 will be orgainsed in strict adherence to all Covid protocols. Through this year's event, the company is trying to propagate responsible travel practices among its rider community.

Besides, Royal Enfield has introduced a behaviour change campaign to sensitise and encourage riders to carry their own waste back, support local communities and businesses, avoid single-use plastic during the ride and maintain all Covid protocols. The company has also partnered with civil society organisations like Saahas, Waste Warriors, Humanmatrix and Wildlife Conservation & Birds Club, in India, to commence its journey towards going zero-waste on its rides and events.

Royal Enfield recently launched the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India. Available in five variants (Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome), the 2021 Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1,84,374 and Rs 2,15,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 employs a new J series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, EFI engine that produces 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The 2021 Classic 350 sits on a new twin downtube spine frame. It has bigger tyres and brakes than before.