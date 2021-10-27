Royal Enfield Helmets: Royal Enfield has unveiled two new helmets — The Picnic Special and Birth Of The Bullet. These are part of an exclusive range of limited-edition helmets, consisting of 12 unique designs, to celebrate the company’s 120th anniversary. Earlier, Royal Enfield had introduced The Original Royal Enfield and The V Twin helmets with both being sold out on the same day of sale.Also Read - Royal Enfield 120th Anniversary Celebration: Company Introduces Exclusive Range Of Limited Edition Helmets

Royal Enfield started its operations in the year 1901. The 12 unique designs showcase the company's legacy and heritage over 12 decades, with each design inspired by a particular decade. The Picnic Special corresponds to the 1920s and will go on sale on October 30, while Birth Of The Bullet depicts the 1930s and will be up for sale on October 31. The entire limited-edition range consists of hand-painted helmets and each design has 120 helmets only.

The Picnic Special is a full-face helmet with ISI, DOT, and ECE certifications. It comes with a breath deflector, neck curtain, and D ring for higher safety. It has Polygiene anti-microbial treated internals. There is a sun visor with an operation switch on the exterior and a main visor with anti-fog film. The helmet is priced at Rs 8,450.

The inspiration behind The Picnic Special is the 1920s, a decade of consolidation followed by expansion for Royal Enfield and recovering from the Great War with a minimalist two-model programme. The range evolved through the decade to include 350cc and 500cc side-valve and overhead valve singles with advancements such as mechanical lubrication, electric lighting, and saddle tanks. The 8hp 976cc V-twin Model 180 remained the mainstay throughout.

Birth Of The Bullet is an open-faced helmet with ISI, DOT, ECE certifications. It comes with a face-covering bubble visor, premium leather with Polygiene treated fabric internals, and hand-stitched leather trims at shell beading. The outer shell of this helmet is made from lightweight fibreglass material and has a UV coating on bubble visors. Birth Of The Bullet is priced at Rs 6,950.

Birth Of The Bullet pays homage to the virtual launch of the first Bullet in The Motorcycle magazine’s ‘Armchair’ show in 1932. According to the company, the 1930s was a golden era for Royal Enfield motorcycle development with the high point being the creation of the world-famous Bullet. Launched in 1932, Bullets were renowned for their sporty 250cc, 350cc, and 500cc sloper engines. The range-topping Bullet 500, with its 4-valve cylinder head, could reach 160kmph when tuned for racing.