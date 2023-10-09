Home

Royal Enfield Unveils Himalayan 452 Adventure Bike | Check Key Features Here

Royal Enfield has raised the curtain from its much-awaited adventure bike Himalayan 452. Reports earlier had suggested that the bike might be officially launched in the month of November. Himalayan 452 appears sleeker when compared to the previous model (411). The picture uploaded by Royal Enfield, meanwhile, also reveals a single upswept exhaust with a chrome panel.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Key Details

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 appears sleeker when compared to the previous model (411).

The image shared by Royal Enfield shows the new bike with USD front forks that have fork cover.

The two-wheeler runs on 21-inch multi-spoke wheels wrapped with off-road tyres.

The upcoming model gets a fuel tank that is sleeker (yet looks larger), redesigned fenders, and a split seat-setup.

The ‘Himalayan’ branding is on the front mudguard, while the fuel tank, side panel, and rear fenders come featuring the Himalayan graphics.

The picture uploaded by Royal Enfield reveals a single upswept exhaust with a chrome panel.

Himalayan 452 is powered by a 451.65 cc, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power output and peak torque of 40 bhp and 45 Nm, respectively.

The bike is likely to be priced at around ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will compete with rivals such as the 390 Adventure (KTM), G310 GS (BMW), Adventure (Yezdi) and the soon-to-be-launched XPulse 400 (Hero).

