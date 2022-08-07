New Delhi: Hail, bikers! The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is about to launch in just about a few hours in Bangkok, Thailand. The details regarding price, booking dates, deliveries will all be disclosed soon. The design and specifications of the much awaited motorcycle has been revealed. The CEO Siddharth Lal revealed the bike in one of his Instagram posts on Friday. The new Hunter 350 was under development since 2016. It is based on the heavily modified Royal Enfield’s J-Series 350cc platform that underpins the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350. The motorcycle is all set to provide a unique, roadster experience along with its classic design elements.Also Read - Double Treat This Weekend! Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Might Launch Before Hunter 350. Check Dates, Features, Price Here

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specifications in Engine, Design and Features:

The company claims that the chassis has been modified to offer a completely unique motorcycle with different characteristics; offering agile and fun-to-ride experience. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with several classic design elements such as round-shaped headlight, turn indicators, tail-lights and IRVMs. Also Read - Viral Video: Royal Enfield Bike Catches Fire & Bursts in Flames Outside Andhra Temple | Watch

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by the same 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke air-oil cooled engine with fuel injection. This engine is currently offered with the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350.

Couple to a 5-speed gearbox, the new SOHC engine produces 20.2bhp of power at 6100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.

The motorcycle is claimed to offer a maximum speed of 114kmph.

It comes with tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, which allows rider to find grip with his knees.

The foot pegs are set back to offer a sportier riding position.

The motorcycle will be offered in 6 colour options – Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with LED tail-light and LED turn signals, while the headlamp gets a halogen bulb.

It comes with a Fuel Capacity of 13 L, Seat Height of 800 mm, Ground clearance of 150.5 mm, and a Wheelbase of 1370 mm.

The braking duties are carried by a 300 mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at front while there is a 270 mm disc, with a single piston floating caliper at rear.

Dual Channel ABS is offered as standard safety feature.

The Hunter 350 is the first Royal Enfield bike to feature a 17-inch wheel set with the front being 110/70 and the rear being 140/70 tubeless tyres. The instrument cluster gets a pod-like finish, similar to the Royal Enfield Scram 411.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be up against the likes of Jawa 42 and Honda CB350 RS. With the new Hunter, Royal Enfield will target a new set of buyers looking for a bigger capacity roadster. This motorcycle can be used for daily commute as well as occasional highway ride. It will be the brand’s smallest and cheapest motorcycle in the market. If reports are to be believed, the new motorcycle could be priced as low as Rs 1.5 lakh. The lower-spec variants are likely to offer spoked wheels and single-channel ABS. Also Read - Royal Enfield Scram 411 Motorcycle Launch Today: Know Features, Price and More