Sedan Or SUV In 2026? Testing The Volkswagen Virtus In Real Conditions

In this video, we take a detailed walkaround of the and check out its exterior design, interior quality, features, space, boot practicality and road presence. From the sporty styling and premium cabin to the infotainment system, digital cluster and comfort levels, everything is covered in detail. We also take a look at the engine options, driving-focused feel and what makes the Virtus different from most SUVs in this segment. If you are planning to buy a premium sedan in 2026, this detailed Virtus walkaround will help you understand what the car actually offers.

