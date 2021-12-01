New Delhi: With the global semiconductor shortage severely affecting vehicle production, MG Motor India has reported a decline of 40.40 per cent in its retail sales to 2,481 units in November 2021. The automaker had retailed 4,163 units in November 2020.Also Read - MG Motor India’s Halol Facility To Use Wind-Solar Hybrid Power From February 2022

MG Motor India currently retails models like the MG Astor, MG Hector, MG ZS EV and MG Gloster. According to the automaker, it is working towards fulfilling its promise and delivering the first batch of 5,000 Astor mid-size SUVs within 2021.

The recently-launched MG Astor gets a 110PS/144Nm 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine and a 140PS/220Nm 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine. The VTi-TECH petrol unit can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic. The 220TURBO petrol unit can be had with a 6-speed AT torque converter only.

Available in Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Sharp(O) variants, the MG Astor sits in the introductory price range of Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The MT options are priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 13.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the CVT options between Rs 12.68 lakh and Rs 15.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the AT options between Rs 15.88 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Among the prominent features of the MG Astor are a hexagonal ‘Celestial’ grille, full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, segment-first heated ORVMs, 17-inch alloy wheels, 10.1-inch HD infotainment system, 360-degree camera, fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster, multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, six-way powered driver seat, PM 2.5 filter, six airbags, hill descent control, hill hold control and electric parking brake with auto hold.

The MG Astor features a personal AI assistant and segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with 14 autonomous level 2 features. The mid-size SUV boasts 80+ connected car features.