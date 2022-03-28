New Delhi: Jeep India is all set to unveil its highly-anticipated 7-seater SUV Meridian for the Indian market on Tuesday. While Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV’s images have already been revealed by the makers, Jeep will announce the entire vehicle design, technical specifications, and features for the Indian market tomorrow. After the unveiling of facelifted Compass Trailhawk, Meridian will be Jeep India’s second launch in 2022.Also Read - YouTuber Buys Mahindra Bolero SUV Worth Rs 12 lakh by Paying in Coins, Video Surfaces | Watch

According to what we know so far, the Jeep Meridian is essentially a three-row version of the Compass but with added goodies. The design of the SUV also borrows cues from the larger Grand Cherokee. Here’s what can be expected from the American automobile marque’s new made-in-India offering. Also Read - Officer Smashes Windows & Rescues Dog From Burning SUV, Hailed For His Bravery

Specifications Expected In Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian SUV is expected to have independent front and rear suspension and acceleration due to engineering that optimizes its power-to-weight ratio.

The SUV will be offered in three powertrains and two trims offered in diesel only.

It is likely to use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine in manual and automatic gearboxes, that is expected to be tuned to deliver 200 hp of power.

Jeep Meridian is also expected to sport a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a separate 10.25-inch cockpit display, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

The new SUV will sport at least six airbags for safety with parking assistance through a camera and ADAS.

In terms of dimensions, Jeep Meridian is expected to be around 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, 1,682 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,794 mm.

The Jeep Meridian will be a full-size 4X4 SUV that will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster. Also Read - Insulted by Car Salesman, Karnataka Farmer Returns With Rs 10 Lakhs In 30 Mins to Buy SUV | Watch