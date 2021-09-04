New Delhi: The love of Indian cricketers for swanky cars is hidden from no one. From Sachin Tendulkar to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue are known to own a range of expensive vehicles. And now, the swashbuckling opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has added a new BMW M8 Coupe to his garage, which reportedly includes models from automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover.Also Read - KBC 13 - Virat Kohli Can go to Oxford Street Without Shirt, Sourav Ganguly Says Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

What Makes the BMW M8 Coupe Special?

The two-door four-seater BMW M8 Coupe was launched in India in May 2020. Priced at Rs 2.18 crore (ex-showroom), it is the second most expensive model in BMW India's line-up after the BMW M760Li xDrive, which is available for Rs 2.46 crore (ex-showroom). The BMW M8 Coupe is offered in India as a CBU (completely built-up) unit.

BMW M8 Coupe Specifications

The BMW M8 Coupe employs a 4-litre, M TwinPower Turbo, 8-cylinder, petrol engine that develops a massive 600hp of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The car can accelerate from a standstill to 100kmph in merely 3.3 seconds.

BMW M8 Coupe Features

So far as the features are concerned, the uber-luxurious BMW M8 Coupe comes equipped with a hexagonal kidney grille and BMW Laserlight technology having three-level LED lights with low-beam, high-beam and high-beam headlights with laser module; LED DRLs and cornering lights; and LED taillights. The car’s roof is made up of light carbon fibre material. While 19-inch alloys are standard, the customers can opt for 20-inch units as well.

The cabin of the BMW M8 Coupe features BMW Live Cockpit Professional (fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument panel, 10.25-inch touch centre display, BMW operating system 7 with configurable widgets, navigation function with 3D maps, iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition and direct access buttons, and voice control). It also gets electrically-adjustable M Sport seats for driver and co-driver, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons and gearshift paddles, BMW head-up display and 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.