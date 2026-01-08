By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Simple Energy Launches Gen 2 Electric Scooters, Adds 400 km IDC Range Model
New Delhi: Simple Energy has expanded its electric scooter lineup with the launch of the Gen 2 versions of the Simple One and Simple OneS, along with a new long-range model named Simple Ultra.
The Simple Ultra is equipped with a 6.5 kWh battery and claims an IDC-certified range of 400 km. It has a stated top speed of 115 kmph and accelerates from 0–40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. The scooter will be available for pre-booking through Simple Energy showrooms.
The Simple One Gen 2 is now offered in two battery options. The 4.5 kWh variant delivers an IDC range of 236 km and is priced at Rs 1,69,999, while the 5 kWh variant offers a 265 km IDC range and is priced at Rs 1,77,999 (ex-showroom). A limited time introductory offers starts at Rs 1,39,999
The Simple OneS Gen 2 comes with an IDC-certified range of 190 km and is priced at Rs 1,49,999 (ex-showroom)
