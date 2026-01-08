Home

Car And Bike

Simple Energy Launches Gen 2 Electric Scooters, Adds 400 km IDC Range Model

Simple Energy Launches Gen 2 Electric Scooters, Adds 400 km IDC Range Model

Simple Energy has launched the Gen 2 Simple One and Simple OneS electric scooters, along with a new long-range model, Simple Ultra.

New Delhi: Simple Energy has expanded its electric scooter lineup with the launch of the Gen 2 versions of the Simple One and Simple OneS, along with a new long-range model named Simple Ultra.

The Simple Ultra is equipped with a 6.5 kWh battery and claims an IDC-certified range of 400 km. It has a stated top speed of 115 kmph and accelerates from 0–40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. The scooter will be available for pre-booking through Simple Energy showrooms.

The Simple One Gen 2 is now offered in two battery options. The 4.5 kWh variant delivers an IDC range of 236 km and is priced at Rs 1,69,999, while the 5 kWh variant offers a 265 km IDC range and is priced at Rs 1,77,999 (ex-showroom). A limited time introductory offers starts at Rs 1,39,999

The Simple OneS Gen 2 comes with an IDC-certified range of 190 km and is priced at Rs 1,49,999 (ex-showroom)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.