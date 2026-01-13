Simple One Gen 2 Is Here! More Range, More Power

The Simple One Gen 2 arrives with better range, stronger performance and smarter features. Watch this video to see what’s new, how it performs in real life and whether it’s worth buying or not.

Published date india.com Published: January 13, 2026 3:50 PM IST
email india.com By Deepika Saini email india.com Deepika Saini email india.com

The Simple One Gen 2 brings notable upgrades with improved range, better performance and smarter tech. In this video, we walk you through all the key changes, features and real-world relevance to help you decide if the new Simple One Gen 2 is worth your money.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.