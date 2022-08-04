New Delhi: Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda is facing criticism on social media after a Skoda Kushaq (mini-SUV) buyer expressed his dissatisfaction over the car’s service and safety. According to a Twitter user, one of his relatives bought a brand-new Skoda Kushaq few months back which stranded twice on the highway.Also Read - From Punch & XUV700 To Taigun, Kushaq, Safari & Alcazar, This Is How New Models Performed In October 2021

The incident has raised questions over the car’s performance and how safe the mini-SUV is for users, especially women? Also Read - Renault Duster Has Offers Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh In October 2021. All Details Inside

According to a News18 report, the company refused to take questions on this issue when contacted. Also Read - MG Astor Launch, Price Reveal Today: Should Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun Worry?

“Not even a year since my friend’s mom bought a @SkodaIndia Kushaq been stranded on a busy highway twice. The car breaks down out of nowhere and Skoda not being able to figure what the problem is . Is the car safe for a lady driver who is travelling alone during the odd hours?,” Chaiti Narula, a Twitter user wrote.

Not even a year since my friend’s mom bought a @SkodaIndia Kushaq been stranded on a busy highway twice. The car breaks down out of nowhere and Skoda not being able to figure what the problem is . Is the car safe for a lady driver who is travelling alone during the odd hours? — Chaiti Narula (@Chaiti) August 3, 2022

This is not the first time that the company has faced backlash on social media over Skoda Kushaq’s poor record. Earlier, a Skoda Kushaq owner was left utterly agitated by the issues in his 4-month-old mid-size SUV.

According to the customer, Kushaq faced troubles initially due to the EPC error that caused the vehicle to get stranded in the middle of the road. After barely overcoming that, some Kushaq owners had listed other issues with the SUV too.

Kushaq Specs, Features and Price

The much-awaited Skoda Kushaq was launched in India in July 2021, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Active trim and going up to Rs 17.59 lakh for the top-spec 1.5 TSI AT Style trim. The Skoda Kushaq has 2 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 999 cc and 1498 cc . It is available with Manual & Automatic transmission. The Kushaq is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has length of 4225, width of 1760 and a wheelbase of 2651.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said, “The launch of KUSHAQ is a watershed moment for ŠKODA AUTO India as we enter one of the most exciting segments in this dynamic automotive market. KUSHAQ is made keeping in mind what really matters to our customers and is localised and tailored to suit the Indian market. Built on the acclaimed MQB-A0-IN platform, KUSHAQ is well designed, robust, exceptionally well-built, safe, spacious, feature laden and future-proof. We will also offer the globally renowned TSI technology across the range, empowering an optimum combination of performance, efficiency, refinement and output. With a world-class SUV that is ready for India, we are looking at taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country.”