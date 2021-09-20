New Delhi: Skoda Auto today announced that the Skoda Kushaq has crossed 10,000 bookings milestone. The bookings for the mid-size SUV had opened on June 28, 2021, along with its launch. Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Skoda Kushaq is the maiden vehicle to be introduced under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project.Also Read - MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Which Is Biggest Of Them All? Details Here

Skoda Kushaq Engine & Transmission

The Skoda Kushaq comes with a couple of TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) engine options — 3-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol (115PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque) and 4-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI petrol (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). The 1.0-litre TSI petrol mill can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter, while the 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor can be mated to a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Skoda Kushaq Variants & Price

The Skoda Kushaq is available in three variants — Active, Ambition and Style. Following are their prices (ex-showroom, India).

Active 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 10.50 lakh

Ambition 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 12.80 lakh

Ambition 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 14.20 lakh

Style 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 14.60 lakh

Style 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 15.80 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI MT – Rs 16.20 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI DSG – Rs 17.60 lakh

Skoda Kushaq New Features

Skoda Auto has now equipped the Kushaq’s Style automatic variants (1.0 TSI AT and 1.5 TSI DSG) with six airbags and TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system). The customers will have to pay nearly Rs 40,000 more for them now.

Skoda Kushaq Rivals

The Skoda Kushaq rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks. It will soon have new challengers in the form of the Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.