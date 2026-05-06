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Skoda Kushaq Facelift Full Review | Is This the Best Compact SUV in India?

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Full Review | Is This the Best Compact SUV in India?

Detailed review of the Skoda Kushaq covering design, performance, mileage, features, comfort & safety. Find out if this SUV is worth buying!

In this video, we bring you a detailed review of the Skoda Kushaq, one of the most popular compact SUVs in India. If you’re planning to buy a feature-packed and performance-oriented SUV, this video will help you make the right decision.

We start with the design and road presence, where the Kushaq offers a bold and premium look with its signature grille, sharp LED headlamps, and solid build quality. Moving on to the interior, the cabin feels modern and practical with a well-laid-out dashboard, comfortable seats, and a user-friendly infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

Under the hood, the Kushaq comes with efficient and peppy petrol engine options that deliver a great balance of performance and mileage, making it suitable for both city drives and highway cruising. We also talk about ride quality, handling, and how it performs in real-world conditions.

In terms of features, you get a touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, a good sound system, and multiple safety features including airbags and a strong body structure.

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Watch till the end as we share our honest opinion on whether the Skoda Kushaq is worth your money and how it compares to its rivals in the segment.