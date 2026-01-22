Skoda Kushaq Facelift: What’s New in 2026?

In this video, we bring you a detailed walkaround of the Skoda Kushaq Facelift, covering its updated exterior design, refreshed interior, new features, and key changes to help you understand what’s new before launch.

Published date india.com Published: January 22, 2026 3:35 PM IST
By Deepika Saini

In this video, we bring you a detailed walkaround of the Skoda Kushaq Facelift. We take a close look at the updated exterior design, refreshed interior, new features, and overall changes introduced in the facelift. This walkaround focuses on styling, layout, and key highlights to help you understand what’s new in the latest Kushaq before its launch.

