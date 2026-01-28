Home

Skoda Kylaq Crosses 50,000 Units: How It Won Indian Buyers?

Skoda India has crossed the 50,000-unit production milestone for the Kylaq, marking its growing presence in the compact SUV segment.

New Delhi: Skoda India has produced 50,000 units of its Kylaq model, which has contributed to a 36% YOY growth for the company in 2025. Production increases were achieved by expanding operations at its Indian facilities and raising localisation levels.

H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Cabinet Minister of Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel, attended the milestone event and said, “I congratulate Skoda India on achieving this production milestone and for their continued commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

Skoda India increased production capacity at its Chakan plant by 30% to support Kylaq production and engaged more with domestic suppliers to improve localisation.

The Kylaq was designed specifically for Indian conditions. Its combination of compact dimensions, a range of engine options, and competitive pricing has helped it attract buyers in the crowded compact SUV segment. Features such as modern infotainment, safety equipment, and fuel-efficient powertrains have contributed to its appeal among urban customers and small families.

Pricing, Skoda recently revised the prices of the Kylaq by up to Rs. 33,000 on select variants. Following the update, the SUV is now priced between Rs. 7.59 lakh and Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

