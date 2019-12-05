New Delhi: Skoda is all set to relaunch its Octavia RS model in India, two years after initially launching it here. The Octavia RS, 500 models of which were sold in each of the first two years (2017 and 2018), will make its comeback to India in early 2020.

However, it will be a Euro-spec version of the car, which will be coming to India next year. 200 units are already on their way.

The Euro-spec Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-charged TSI petrol engine which generates 245 hp, as well as a peak torque of 370 Nm. Additionally, it has a top speed of 250 kmph, which it can achieve in a mere 6.6 seconds.

It has LED headlamps on the chrome front grille, and comes with 18-inch Gemini or optional 19-inch Xtreme silver alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there is a sports multifunction steering wheel, digital instrument panel, touchscreen infotainment system and LED ambient lighting.

It is expected to be priced at more than Rs 30 lakh.

In a related development, the Czech carmaker will, in April 2020, also launch its Karoq model in India. Based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform, the Karoq will be a five-seater SUV with BS6-compliant petrol engines. It will have a cabin equipped with a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system etc.

However, it will first be showcased at Auto Expo 2020. Once launched, it is likely to cost around Rs 20-25 lakh.