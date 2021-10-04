New Delhi: Skoda Auto has launched the new Skoda Rapid Matte edition in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new edition is available in an exclusive Carbon Steel matte colour option. The Skoda Rapid rivals the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Vento.

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Exterior Features

The new Skoda Rapid Matte edition is equipped with fresh exterior features like a glossy black radiator grille, glossy black door handles, black side-body moulding, glossy black spoiler, rear diffuser and black trunk lip garnish. It also gets all-new black alloy wheels.

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Interior Features

The new Skoda Rapid Matte edition boasts dual-tone Tellur Grey interiors and premium black leatherette upholstery with Alcantara inserts. There are stainless-steel scuff plates with RAPID inscription. It also gets features like a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, USB air purifier and rear-view camera. The Rapid Matte edition has exclusive high visibility performance bulbs.

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Safety Features

The safety features like dual front airbags and ABS are standard across the entire Skoda Rapid range. The new Skoda Rapid Matte edition gets additional equipment like Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare IRVM, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package and engine immobilizer with floating code system.

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Engine & Transmission

Powering the new Skoda Rapid Matte edition is a 3-cylinder, 1.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that delivers 110PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The motor can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT converter automatic.

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Price

While the Skoda Rapid Matte edition manual is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the automatic option is available for Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).