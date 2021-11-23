New Delhi: Are you looking to bring home the Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan? The production-spec Skoda Slavia recently made its debut. The Skoda Slavia is expected to bring more life to an almost stagnant mid-size sedan segment, which has not seen any major activity since the launch of the fifth-generation Honda City in July 2020. With SUVs being the flavour of the Indian automotive market of late, it remains to be seen how buyers respond to a new mid-size sedan. Here are some important details you would like to know about the Skoda Slavia.Also Read - Skoda Slavia Interior Details Revealed In New Design Sketch

Skoda Slavia Bookings & Launch

The pre-launch bookings for the Skoda Slavia have commenced. The mid-size sedan is expected to be launched in India in March 2022. Also Read - Skoda Slavia Mid-Size Sedan: What We Know So Far

Skoda Slavia Price

We are expecting the Skoda Slavia price in India to be between Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Skoda Slavia Revealed In New Design Sketches Ahead Of World Premiere

Skoda Slavia Rivals

The Skoda Slavia will take on the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Skoda Slavia India-Specific Model

Skoda Auto claims that the Slavia’s manufacturing process has a localisation level of up to 95 per cent. It is the second Skoda model after Kushaq to be based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform. The Skoda Slavia is also the third model after the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project.

Skoda Slavia Variants

Talking about variants, the Skoda Slavia is being offered in three — Active, Ambition and Style.

Skoda Slavia Features

The Skoda Slavia features a wide, hexagonal grille. There are LED headlights and LED taillights. The mid-size sedan sits on two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. There is also an exclusive SKODA badge. The car’s interior is based on the latest design concept of the automaker’s European models. A free-standing 10-inch infotainment display takes the centrestage. The infotainment system features SmartLink technology enabling the integration of a smartphone. Also available are features like touchscreen Climatronic AC, 8-inch digital instrument cluster, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with knurled scroll wheels, shift paddles (automatic variants), ventilated front seats, front and rear LED reading lights and ambient lighting.

Among the active and passive safety features in the Skoda Slavia are six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, rain and light sensors, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Skoda Slavia Colours

Skoda Auto has introduced two exclusive colour schemes — Crystal Blue and Tornado Red — for the Slavia for the Indian market. There are three more — Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel.

Skoda Slavia Engine & Transmission

The Skoda Slavia has two engine options — 3-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (115PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque) and 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard across the two engines. The 1.0-litre unit gets an optional 6-speed AT torque converter, while the 1.5-litre unit has an option for a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Skoda Slavia Dimensions

As far as dimensions are concerned, the Skoda Slavia measures 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,487mm in height. It has a 2,651mm long wheelbase. The car’s boot can accommodate 521 litres of luggage.