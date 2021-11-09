New Delhi: Ahead of its world premiere on November 18, the interior details of the upcoming Skoda Slavia have been revealed in a new design sketch. Earlier this month, Skoda Auto had released the exterior design sketches of the mid-size sedan, which is expected to be launched in India in early 2022 and rival the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.Also Read - Skoda Slavia Mid-Size Sedan: What We Know So Far

From the design sketch, it becomes ample clear that the cabin of Skoda Slavia is inspired by that of the Skoda Octavia. The layered dashboard looks premium and has a horizontal decorative trim strip in a contrasting colour. There is a 10-inch free-standing touch infotainment display. The instrument cluster is all digital. Like the Skoda Superb and the Skoda Octavia, the Skoda Slavia also has a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with knurled scroll wheels. Also available is the touchscreen Climatronic AC. While the air-con vents below the infotainment display have been stacked horizontally, those on the sides are round.

The Skoda Slavia has a wide, hexagonal grille flanked by sharply defined LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLS. With a coupe-style silhouette, long wheelbase and diamond-cut alloy wheels, the mid-size sedan looks quite bold from the sides. At the rear, there are signature two-part LED taillights and an apron with a chrome strip.

The Skoda Slavia has borrowed powertrains from the Skoda Kushaq. There is a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (115PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter options. It also gets a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic choices. The mid-size sedan is 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,487mm in height. It has a 2,651mm long wheelbase.

The Skoda Slavia is based on the locally developed and manufactured MQB-A0-IN platform. We are expecting it to be priced between Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).