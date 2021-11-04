New Delhi: Skoda Auto will replace the ageing Skoda Rapid with the new mid-size sedan, the Skoda Slavia. Slated to make its world premiere on November 18, the Slavia is the second Skoda model based on the heavily localised MQB-AO-IN platform after the Kushaq. The Skoda Slavia will be introduced in India under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. Here are some important details about the Slavia.Also Read - Skoda Slavia Revealed In New Design Sketches Ahead Of World Premiere

Skoda Slavia Launch

We are expecting Skoda Auto to launch the Skoda Slavia in India in early 2022.

Skoda Slavia Price

The Skoda Slavia price is expected to be between Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Slavia Rivals

Among the Skoda Slavia rivals will be the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Skoda Slavia Features

The Skoda Slavia gets features like a hexagonal Skoda grille flanked by LED headlights with L-shaped DRLS. There are diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, there are signature C-shaped two-part LED taillights. The mid-size sedan has a unique coupe-style silhouette giving it a sporty appearance.

Although Skoda Auto has not revealed details about the cabin of the Slavia, we are expecting it to be equipped with features like an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-ready touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument panel, multi-function steering wheel and automatic climate control. The mid-size sedan will have up to six airbags, including front airbags, front-side airbags and head curtain airbags, and numerous assistance systems.

Skoda Slavia Specifications

The Skoda Slavia has borrowed powertrains from the Skoda Kushaq. The mid-size sedan has a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (115PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter options. It also gets a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic choices.

Skoda Slavia Dimensions

The Skoda Slavia is 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,487mm in height. It has a 2,651mm long wheelbase.