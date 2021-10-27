New Delhi: We all know that Skoda Auto is leading Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project under which a total of four models (two each by Skoda and Volkswagen) based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform are to be introduced in the country. Out of these four models, two — Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun — have already been launched and both are mid-size SUVs. The third will be the Skoda Slavia, a mid-size premium sedan. We have more details to share with you regarding this upcoming vehicle.Also Read - Upcoming Skoda Mid-Size Sedan For India Named Slavia, Will Rival Honda City, Hyundai Verna

Like the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun, the upcoming Skoda Slavia also has a couple of turbo-petrol engine options. There is a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre unit delivering 115PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter choices. Also available is a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre unit belting out 150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic choices. The 1.5-litre unit boasts active cylinder technology for automatically shutting down two out of four cylinders when the engine load is low, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency. Also Read - Volkswagen Launches Limited Matte Editions of Polo, Vento. Complete Details Inside

The Skoda Slavia is 4,541mm long, 1,752mm wide and 1,487mm tall. Its wheelbase measures 2,651mm. For reference, the Skoda Kushaq is 4,225mm long, 1,760mm wide and 1,612mm tall. It has a 2,651mm long wheelbase. The Slavia is 316mm longer than the Kushaq. However, the Kushaq is 8mm wider and 125mm taller than the Slavia. Both vehicles have a similar wheelbase. Also Read - Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Unveils Concept Electric Vehicle ID CROZZ

From what Skoda Auto is claiming, the upcoming Skoda Slavia seems to be very high on safety standards as well. It is equipped with numerous assistance systems for better safety. There are up to six airbags, including front airbags, front-side airbags and head curtain airbags.

The upcoming Skoda Slavia will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. While the mid-size premium sedan will be launched in India in 2022, its price is expected to be in the range of Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).