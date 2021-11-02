New Delhi: Ahead of its world premiere in November 2021, the upcoming Skoda Slavia has been revealed in a couple of new design sketches. The Slavia is Skoda Auto’s second model for the Indian market after the Kushaq under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The mid-size sedan is based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform and is being produced locally in Pune.Also Read - Skoda Slavia Vs Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Specs Compared

Skoda Slavia Front

The first of the two design sketches features the Skoda Slavia’s front and silhouette. It shows the car’s low front section, including a wide, hexagonal Skoda grille flanked by sharply defined headlights that feature L-shaped DRLS. The Slavia has a coupe-style silhouette and long wheelbase, as well as a distinctive badge with SKODA wordmark on the front wings. Also Read - Skoda Slavia World Premiere On November 18

Skoda Slavia Rear

The second sketch shows Skoda Slavia’s rear. The mid-size sedan’s roofline slopes gently towards the rear, where it merges with the boot lid. At the rear, you also see SKODA wordmark in block letters and a rear apron with a chrome strip. There are reflectors on either side hinting towards the vehicle’s width. The two-part LED taillights extend into the boot lid. Also Read - Skoda Slavia: More Details Emerge About Upcoming Mid-Size Sedan

Skoda Slavia Safety

The Skoda Slavia boasts numerous assistance systems for better safety. It gets up to six airbags, including front airbags, front-side airbags and head curtain airbags.

Skoda Slavia Engine & Transmission

The Skoda Slavia shares its powertrains with the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun. The mid-size sedan has a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (115PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter options. It also gets a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic choices.

Skoda Slavia Dimensions

Talking about dimensions, the Skoda Slavia measures 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,487mm in height. It has a 2,651mm long wheelbase.

Skoda Slavia Launch & Price

The Skoda Slavia launch in India is expected to take place in early 2021. We are expecting the Skoda Slavia price in India to be between Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Slavia Rivals

Among the major rivals of the Skoda Slavia in the Indian market will be the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.