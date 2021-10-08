New Delhi: Skoda Auto has christened its upcoming mid-size sedan as ‘Slavia’. The Skoda Slavia is the Czech automaker’s second vehicle after the Skoda Kushaq to be developed specifically for the Indian market as part of the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project.Also Read - The Great Honda Fest: Festive Offers Up To Rs 53,500 On Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz

Based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, which is also used by the Skoda Kushaq, the Skoda Slavia is slated to make its debut later this year. We are expecting it to be launched in India in 2022.

The Skoda Slavia will bolster Skoda Auto's sedan line-up, which also includes the Skoda Octavia and the Skoda Superb. It will take on the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, following its India launch.

The Skoda Slavia is expected to get a couple of TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) petrol engine options. There might be a 1.0-litre unit (115PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter options, and a more powerful 1.5-litre unit (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic choices.

The Skoda Slavia will be bigger in dimensions than the Skoda Rapid, which is currently on sale in India. We are expecting it to be equipped with features like a new Skoda grille, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-ready touchscreen infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster, among others.