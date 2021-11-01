New Delhi: Skoda Auto is all set to unveil the Slavia mid-size sedan on November 18, 2021. Following its launch in India, which is expected to take place in early 2022, the Skoda Slavia will rival the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Skoda Auto has already revealed the powertrains and dimensions of the Slavia mid-size sedan. Let us check out how the Skoda Slavia fares against its competitors in terms of specifications.Also Read - Skoda Slavia World Premiere On November 18

Skoda Slavia Vs Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Powertrains

The Skoda Slavia is a petrol-only model with a couple of turbocharged engine options. There is a 1.0-litre unit that delivers 115PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque, and has 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter options. Then there is a 1.5-litre unit that produces 150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque, and has 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic choices. Also Read - Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: 5th-gen Honda City Wins Sedan Of The Year Award

The Honda City (fifth-gen) comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol mill is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC unit that generates 121PS of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque, and can be had either with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed CVT automatic. The diesel motor is a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit that churns out 100PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque, and can be paired with a 6-speed MT only. Also Read - Skoda Slavia: More Details Emerge About Upcoming Mid-Size Sedan

The Hyundai Verna has three engine options — 1.0-litre turbo-GDI petrol (120PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque), 1.5-litre MPI petrol (115PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque), and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (115PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). The 1.0-litre turbo-GDI petrol mill is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic. The 1.5-litre MPI petrol motor can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or an IVT automatic. The 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine has 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter choices.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is also a petrol-only model. However, there is a single engine option only in the form of a K15 Smart Hybrid 1.5-litre unit that belts out 105PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or 4-speed AT torque converter.

Skoda Slavia Vs Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Dimensions

Among the four mid-size sedans, the Honda City is the longest at 4,549mm. It is followed by the Skoda Slavia at 4,541mm, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz at 4,490mm, and the Hyundai Verna at 4,440mm.

In terms of width, the Skoda Slavia takes the pole position at 1,752mm. Behind it is the Honda City at 1,748mm, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,730mm and the Hyundai Verna at 1,729mm.

The Honda City is the tallest mid-size sedan among the four models at 1,489mm. The Skoda Slavia comes in at second (1,487mm), the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz at third (1,485mm) and the Hyundai Verna at fourth (1,475mm).

The Skoda Slavia has a class-leading wheelbase of 2,651mm. It is marginally ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, which boasts a wheelbase of 2,650mm. The Honda City and the Hyundai Verna have a similar wheelbase of 2,600mm.