New Delhi: The upcoming Skoda Slavia will make its world premiere on November 18, 2021. We have already informed you that the Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan is the third model under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project after the Skoda Kushaq mid-size SUV and the Volkswagen Taigun mid-size SUV. After Skoda Auto launches the Slavia, Volkswagen will launch its own mid-size sedan in India.Also Read - Skoda Slavia: More Details Emerge About Upcoming Mid-Size Sedan

According to Skoda Auto, the upcoming Slavia is high on safety standards. It boasts numerous assistance systems for better safety. There are up to six airbags, including front airbags, front-side airbags and head curtain airbags. Also Read - Upcoming Skoda Mid-Size Sedan For India Named Slavia, Will Rival Honda City, Hyundai Verna

From what we know so far, the Skoda Slavia shares its powertrains with the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun. The mid-size sedan has a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (115PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter options. It also gets a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic choices. The 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill is equipped with active cylinder technology for automatically shutting down two of the four cylinders when the engine load is low, thereby enhancing fuel economy.

It’s time! The all-new ŠKODA SLAVIA is ready to redefine the benchmarks of beauty and power in the segment. #SaveTheDate for the unveil of our new premium mid-size sedan on 18th November 2021.#SKODASLAVIA#SKODAIndia pic.twitter.com/vgAiepsJ2P — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) October 29, 2021

Talking about dimensions, the Skoda Slavia is 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,487mm in height. It has a 2,651mm long wheelbase.

The Skoda Slavia launch in India is expected to take place in early 2021. We are expecting the Skoda Slavia price in India to be between Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Following its introduction in the Indian market, the Skoda Slavia will go up against the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.