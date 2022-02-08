New Delhi: Crayon Motors has announced the introduction of the Snow+, low-speed electric two-wheeler, in Indian market. According to the company, the two-wheeler will come at Rs. 64,000 in four colors; Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Classic Grey and Super white.Also Read - Italian Carmaker Automobili Lamborghini Eyes Sales Rise In India

“Customers remain at the heart of all that we do. We are thrilled to introduce Snow+ in the Indian markets. We began with low-speed e-scooters and are progressing towards high-speed. Low-speed e-scooters are a reasonable purchase for riders’ daily commutes within the city. Customers’ expectations are met by these scooters, which provide them with a cost-effective and pleasurable travel experience with no fuss,” Mayank Jain – Co-founder & Director, Crayon Motors said according to a Mint report. Also Read - Shimla Police Rescues Pregnant Woman Stranded in Snow, Helps Deliver Baby Safely

Snow+ is available at 100 retail locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, among many other states. Also Read - Snowfall in The Sahara Desert: World’s Hottest Desert Covered in Snow As Temperatures Plunge to -2C | Watch

Here are the Features:

The two-wheeler will come at Rs. 64,000 in four colors; Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Classic Grey and Super white.

The scooters come with 2 years warranty.

Snow+ is designed for light mobility needs.

The top speed of the electric scooter is 25kmph speed and does not require a driving license or registration.

It comes with high efficiency 250-Watt BLDC motor that offers a peak power output for cruising at its top speed.

Designed with the tubeless tyres and disk brake, the e-scooter ensures 155 mm ground clearance for stress-free rides on bumpy roads.

The electric scooter Snow+ offers several additional features such as a digital speedometer, central locking, USB charging for mobile, central locking and anti-theft and navigation (GPS).

It comes with a large boot space and hence could be ideal for last-mile delivery applications.

Crayon Motors has partnered with leading financing firms to provide a diverse selection of financing alternatives, including Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, IDFC First, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest Money, ShopSe, and Paytail, among others.